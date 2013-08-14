Cop shoots charging dog in Pacific Beach

viciousdog SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer shot and wounded a dog in Pacific Beach early Wednesday after the canine, who had just bit another officer, charged him, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. as the officers were responding to a call about a roommate fight at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Felspar Street, according to San Diego police Officer Gerry Waclawek.

The dog, a terrier-mix, was shot in the nose and was expected to survive, he said, noting that it belonged to one of the roommates who were fighting.

The officer who was bitten sustained a minor leg injury, Waclawek said.

No one was arrested.

