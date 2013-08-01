Driver in crash that killed model arrested

SAN DIEGO – Deputies arrested a man accused of being intoxicated when he crashed his car into a fire engine killing the young woman riding with him, authorities announced Thursday.

Robbie Gillespie was taken into custody by San Diego Sheriff’s deputies at his home on the 12000 block of Alta Carmel Court around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gillespie faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and offense while on bail.

Evelyn Jean Courtney, 19, was a passenger in Gillespie’s Honda Accord. The collision with the Poway Fire Department engine happened at 4 a.m. in the intersection of Poway and Midland Roads on June 20.

Paramedics transported 44-year-old Gillespie to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Courtney died at the crash site.

None of the firefighters or paramedics aboard the fire engine were injured.

Gillespie was booked at San Diego Central Jail where he awaits his arraignment.