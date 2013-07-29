Mayor wants city to pay for legal expenses

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Bob Filner’s attorney is asking for the City of San Diego to represent the mayor in a case alleging him of sexual harassment towards a former employee.
San Diego City Council received a letter from Filner’s attorney Monday requesting the city to represent him and pay for legal expenses associated with a sexual harassment lawsuit, City Council President Todd Gloria announced Monday.
City Attorney Jan Goldsmith and City Council plan to discuss the letter and decide their next action Tuesday in a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. closed to the public.
Filner’s former communications director Irene McCormack filed a lawsuit a week ago claiming the mayor made several unwanted sexual advances and put her in a “Filner headlock.”
Since McCormack publically announced the lawsuit, six other woman have come forward with similar allegations. Among the others to accuse the mayor of inappropriate conduct are retired Rear Admiral Ronne Froman, the first woman to serve as commander of U.S. Navy Region Southwest, San Diego State University Dean Joyce Gattas and Sharon Bernie-Cloward, the president of the Port of San Diego’s Tenants Association.
Following more than two weeks of growing accusations, the 70-year-old Filner announced Friday he would check himself into a behavioral clinic for two weeks starting Aug. 5. He said he will receive morning and evening briefings on city business while away.
Filner has rebuffed calls for his resignation, including one from the San Diego Democratic Party Central Committee, which voted 34-6 to condemn his actions and demand his resignation. A super-majority of City Council members said he should step down before he undergoes counseling.
15 comments
Roger
Of course he does. Disgusting individual.
Fred
Paint his nose red and you have Bozo the clown.
Dan
I bet you that you can ask very one in San Diego who they voted for and no one will admit that they voted for Filner…the same holds to be true with Obama. Can't find them.
Bianca
F*** that sh**. He should pay for his own legal issues and step down if he plans on making us pay for his issues. Seriously I over him playing the innocent act after so many women already came forward and admitted to being harassed.
guest
gee…what a surprise. NOT.
He is so gross. Can you imagine him trying to put his lips on you? Slobbering on you?
OMgawd!
Taxpayer
Ok, I'm going to put this as nicely as I can: NO F'ING WAY should the City of San Diego pay for this disgusting pervert's legal fees. NO WAY and he has a giant sized set of elephant b*lls to even think that he deserves to have taxpayer money spent on his criminal defense. He can pay for it himself like every other pathetic jerk that abuses women.
Taxpayer
P.S. if the City agrees to pay it, I'm moving.
Guest
Absolutely not!! This is not a tax payers liability it is a personal liability. When Mr. Filner sexually harassed these women he stopped being our mayor and representing the city of San Diego. Therefore HE is responsible for his own defense fees.
Bowler's Desk San Diego News
Reblogged this on San Diego News – Bowler's Desk and commented:
Mayor wants city to pay for legal expenses
Fred
I think he and Marti Emerald have something going.
That's the only reason she would not ask him to resign.
I used to respect her but politics make strange bedfellows !!!!!!!!!!!
Dan
I got it….how about going back to the ballots and finding every idiot that voted for him and send them a bill for his attorney cost. Make the stupid people that voted for the ugly rat pay for him. See if they'll help him now.
Guest
Hey Dan, I voted for Filner and Obama and proud of it too. Don't be a sheep and buy the bllshit the media is forcing down your throat. Be your own man.
Comments are closed.