Mayor wants city to pay for legal expenses

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Bob Filner’s attorney is asking for the City of San Diego to represent the mayor in a case alleging him of sexual harassment towards a former employee.

San Diego City Council received a letter from Filner’s attorney Monday requesting the city to represent him and pay for legal expenses associated with a sexual harassment lawsuit, City Council President Todd Gloria announced Monday.

City Attorney Jan Goldsmith and City Council plan to discuss the letter and decide their next action Tuesday in a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. closed to the public.

Filner’s former communications director Irene McCormack filed a lawsuit a week ago claiming the mayor made several unwanted sexual advances and put her in a “Filner headlock.”

Since McCormack publically announced the lawsuit, six other woman have come forward with similar allegations. Among the others to accuse the mayor of inappropriate conduct are retired Rear Admiral Ronne Froman, the first woman to serve as commander of U.S. Navy Region Southwest, San Diego State University Dean Joyce Gattas and Sharon Bernie-Cloward, the president of the Port of San Diego’s Tenants Association.

Following more than two weeks of growing accusations, the 70-year-old Filner announced Friday he would check himself into a behavioral clinic for two weeks starting Aug. 5. He said he will receive morning and evening briefings on city business while away.

Filner has rebuffed calls for his resignation, including one from the San Diego Democratic Party Central Committee, which voted 34-6 to condemn his actions and demand his resignation. A super-majority of City Council members said he should step down before he undergoes counseling.