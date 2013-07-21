7 arrested after vandalism at Carlsbad High School

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Several teenagers were caught Sunday in an overnight vandalism spree at Carlsbad High School, authorities said.

A security guard reported smashed windows, torn down gates and broken doors around 1:30 a.m. at 3557 Monroe Street, the Carlsbad police dispatcher said.

Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter located seven teens near the baseball field.

“Two of the seven juveniles were arrested for commercial burglary,” Carlsbad police said. “The remaining juveniles were arrested for trespassing.”

All juveniles were released to their parents. Authorities said the parents could be held accountable for the cost of the damage.

It is unclear if any of the suspects attended Carlsbad High School.

The incident remains under investigation.