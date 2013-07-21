7 arrested after vandalism at Carlsbad High School

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Several teenagers were caught Sunday in an overnight vandalism spree at Carlsbad High School, authorities said.
A security guard reported smashed windows, torn down gates and broken doors around 1:30 a.m. at 3557 Monroe Street, the Carlsbad police dispatcher said.
Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter located seven teens near the baseball field.
“Two of the seven juveniles were arrested for commercial burglary,” Carlsbad police said. “The remaining juveniles were arrested for trespassing.”
All juveniles were released to their parents. Authorities said the parents could be held accountable for the cost of the damage.
It is unclear if any of the suspects attended Carlsbad High School.
The incident remains under investigation.
7 comments
Jeff T
Hopefully that will suck up their allowance for a few months
Johnnybbaby
What do they mean "could be liable"? They should be liable. Punk kids!!!
Emmett
7 teens, boys and girl ?? What goes on, if anything, in their wee minds. They seem to be lacking anything like common sense. I sure hope that our country's tomorrow does not depend on the likes of these…
Bryan
We were doing this as kids in the 70's. We just never got caught. BTW, I went on to retire from the Military and become a very productive member of society.
Bruce
My oh my, released to their parents. If this had been at Hoover High or San Ysidro High they'd be in jail.
Naria
KIDS WILL B KIDS AND THERE"S NOTHING ANYONE CAN DO ABOUT IT. Common we"rt we that age and that way if not worse in our youth. And just like we had to learn the hard way just because we did"t want to listen to the advise that was given to us by our elders at the time, the same might be in this case. with that said that"s still NO EXCUSE FOR THAT KIND OF BEHAVIOR! That was just plain Stupidity on their part. Hopefully this was a wake up call to those kids,and its sad to say but the parents probably had no idea what their kids were capable of doing when their not looking? I just pray for them and their parents, i"m sure their under enough stress as it is.
