Woman sentenced for stealing from mother, Elks Lodge

VISTA, Calif. — A Carlsbad woman who used forged checks to take about $70,000 from her mother after stealing more than $170,000 from the Oceanside Elks Lodge was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in prison.

Morri Lee Kelsey, 58, pleaded guilty in April to theft from an elder, identity theft and embezzlement.

Deputy District Attorney Bruce Silva said Kelsey apparently stole the money to feed a gambling habit.

Kelsey — who lived with her mother — started using forged checks to take money from the older woman after being charged with stealing from the Elks Lodge where she worked as a bookkeeper for seven years, the prosecutor said.

Silva said Kelsey stole about $170,000 from Elks Lodge 1561 between 2009 and 2012.

A restitution review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.