Chris Brown charged with hit-and-run

Posted 12:05 PM, June 25, 2013
Chris BrownLOS ANGELES (CNN) — Singer Chris Brown has been charged by the Los Angeles city attorney with hit-and-run driving and driving without a license in a May auto accident, the attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Currently on felony probation, Brown could face up to one year in jail time for the misdemeanors.

An arraignment has been set for July 15 at Van Nuys Superior Court in California.

