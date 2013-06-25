Chris Brown charged with hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Singer Chris Brown has been charged by the Los Angeles city attorney with hit-and-run driving and driving without a license in a May auto accident, the attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Currently on felony probation, Brown could face up to one year in jail time for the misdemeanors.
An arraignment has been set for July 15 at Van Nuys Superior Court in California.
3 comments
Stuart Little
F*CK CHRIS BROWN!
Fred
This POS won't serve any time, just like all of the well to dos!
He will pay someone off so he doesn't have to take responsibility.
Comments are closed.