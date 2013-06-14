Oceanside cops bike across America

OCEANSIDE, Calif.– Several Oceanside police officers are going from patrolling the streets of Oceanside to pedaling along them.

“For the past nine months we’ve been riding upwards of 200, 250 miles a week doing various types of training,” said retired Oceanside police Officer Kelan Poorman.

Six officers, one evidence technician and one firefighter comprise one of the relay teams taking off Saturday for Race Across America. T he solo cyclists left earlier in the week. The officers are raising money to help fight Multiple Sclerosis.

“My mother in law is suffering from MS right now and I’ve had some family members pass away and I know directly how it affects the people who have it and the family members so it seemed like a really good cause,” said Oceanside officer Steve Peppard.

The race starts in Oceanside and goes 3000 miles to Anapolis, Maryland. The relay teams have seven days to complete it.

“The Rockies have me a little concerned, but just like with anything else buckle down and do the best I can,” said Officer Nick Nunez when asked which part of the trip makes him nervous.

Team members said they were excited for the adventure.

“I’ts seven days with eight of our closest colleagues and friends,” said Peppard. “Our goal we said when we put this mission together is that we finish this race safely, secondly as better friends, and then just to finish it and have a good time and raise money for MS.”