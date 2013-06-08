Man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter

LA MESA (CNS) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for shining a laser at a police helicopter, when the laser beam was traced to his hand.
Sheriff’s deputies piloting an ASTREA helicopter were repeatedly struck by a green laser while patrolling in the La Mesa area about 12:30 a.m., pilot Darren Dollard said.
Dollard and his tactical officer positioned the craft so they could get a fix on where the laser beam was coming from, and used the airship’s Forward Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) camera.
It followed the beam to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue, where deputies saw a man standing on a balcony, illuminating their airship with the laser. Deputies in the helicopter called in La Mesa police to the suspect’s apartment.
“The suspect, Fernando Arrollado, admitted to shining the laser at the helicopter and was arrested,” sheriff’s deputy Dollard said. A 20-milliwatt laser-type device was recovered from the suspect’s apartment.
Dollard said Arrollado was booked into Central Jail for five counts of suspicion of discharging a laser light at an aircraft.
irateiconoclast
ARRESTED for a shining a light! TYPICAL fascist authoritarianism by the cops!
<?>
Says the Frontpage Magazine conspiracy theorist. Figures..
irateiconoclast
"Conspiracy theorist?" No–just a lover of liberty!
<?>
And conspiracies too.
mwinter
Refracting laser light in the cockpit of any aircraft can render the pilots blind…particularly at night…I'm not 100% sure, but I think this is a felony…with any type of aircraft, but just law enforcement. Pilots on approach to airports report this type of thing somewhat regularly.
