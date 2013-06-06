SUV plunges into pool

SAN DIEGO – A car took a nosedive into a pool in Clairemont Thursday afternoon.

A 67-year-old woman crashed her black 2010 Subaru sports utility vehicle through her garage and drove it into her neighbor’s backyard pool, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque said.

The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Lehrer Drive. In the process the woman drove through her fence and her neighbor’s fence, before crashing into the pool.

The driver was able to get out of the SUV and suffered some minor injuries, fire officials said. She was medically treated at the scene.

A longtime neighbor said she heard the crash and ran to help.

“We all ran over there, the neighbor next door,” said Lynn Lynn, neighbor. “And got into the backyard behind and I kept yelling for her and I could hear her. I didn’t realize that she had kept going into the pool.”

Lynn said the woman may have accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Towing crews with RoadOne San Diego spent a couple hours at the home, eventually pulling the vehicle out of the pool around 5:40 p.m.

Operator Rafael Quezaea said removing the car was somewhat difficult.

“We don’t really see this type of work everyday,” said Quezaea. “But we have to figure it out.”

He said they did their best to minimize damage to the pool.

“You just have to play with the cables,” said Quezaea. “Play with the cables and the cables are going to move the car around and that’s what it is. We just work as we go.”