Lifeguard statue in OB vandalized

SAN DIEGO — Just over a week after it was installed, a bronze statue in Ocean Beach was vandalized Friday.

Someone dumped a yellow liquid on the head of the life-sized statue meant to honor San Diego lifeguards.

The stain was easily removed and caused no permanent damage.

