Lifeguard statue in OB vandalized

SAN DIEGO — Just over a week after it was installed, a bronze statue in Ocean Beach was vandalized Friday.
Someone dumped a yellow liquid on the head of the life-sized statue meant to honor San Diego lifeguards.
The stain was easily removed and caused no permanent damage.
Normal Guy
How long before this guy goes the way of the Cardiff Kook? Looks like it already started.
thedevilswork
Bush did it!
OB.Homeless
Will cleaning the kooks head count as a "save"? Did it take a four wheel drive truck to deliver the head saving supplies? This defacement occurrence is due to an obvious case of under funding. We need a law against yellow hair.
