33K gallons of sewage spill in North County creek

Sewage Spill SignFALLBROOK, Calif. — A sewage warning was in effect today in Fallbrook, where an estimated 33,000 gallons of sewage spewed from a ruptured main for more than five hours.

The spill in the 2800 block of Overland Trail began about 6 a.m. Wednesday and was stopped at 11:25 a.m., according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

All 33,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Ostrich Creek, department officials said in a statement.

Signs warning of the contamination were expected to remain posted at public access points to the creek until follow-up testing shows the water is no longer affected.

