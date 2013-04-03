Cars pileup in chain-reaction crash

SAN DIEGO — At least five cars were badly damaged in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 805 late Tuesday night.

The crash happened after traffic began to back up on southbound I-805 near University Avenue in City Heights after a motorcycle rear-ended a car. As the backup grew, a number of cars were unable to slow down in time and crashed into each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated that two people were injured seriously enough to require hospitalization.

Investigators said the crash was caused by drivers who didn’t pay attention to warning signs and cones set up after the initial motorcycle accident.