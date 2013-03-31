Man stabbed with screwdriver in park

SAN DIEGO – A man in his early 20’s was stabbed in the back, side and arm with a screwdriver when an argument over stolen property turned into a physical fight at Silver Wing Park, a police officer said.
The incident was reported at about 10:28 p.m. Saturday, in the 3600 block of Arey Drive, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.
“Two men in their early 20s were playing basketball at Silver Wing Park when several other men wearing dark clothing walked up and got into an argument over stolen property,” Stafford said.
The altercation turned into a physical fight and one of the victims was stabbed in the back, side and arm with a screwdriver, he said. The victim was transported to a trauma center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Four suspects fled in a dark Nissan van and the others fled on foot, Stafford said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2204.
9 comments
guest
typical…
the American public are fed up with mexicans of alll sorts lowering our quality of life. please leave.
JCH
And where in the article does it say they were Mexicans? By the way, your grammar is horrible.
Doug
The incident was reported at 10:28 P.M? I wonder what time it actually happened? Most public basketball courts aren't lit past 8:30 nowadays so I wonder what time the incident actually occurred, as opposed to when it was reported.
Ricardo
According to the police they were Mexicans. I mis fortunately live near by and see the bad elements surrounding the area. Just look at the tagging of the park. It's like a battle on who can mare the facility the most with their bullshit scribbled letters. America is becoming more like a third world country by these parasites. Where will all these losers go when they fulfill ruining this country to the point it resembles Mexico? I'm a legal Mexican American who is tired of all the Mexican families that petition their looser family members to America just to not assimilate or contribute anything to America. It's all take take take. They don't even learn english and they carry a chip on their shoulders. The worse part is- our elected officials are so power hungry they sell out our country for they financial gain. Anything will be done to cater to the Mexicans just to retain their vote! Discrimination at its worse.
JCH
Wow Mr. educated Mexican-American. Doesn't look to me like you know English very well either. You should proof your texts before you publish. Especially after you call out their resistance to learn the language. You sound like an ignorant sell out. Have you considered for a minute that maybe your parents or grandparents were once in their situation? How do you know they weren't Mexican-Americans like you? The true Mexicans I know tare hard working, honest people looking for an opportunity. It is usually the 2nd and beyond generations that forget their heritage and values and do these kinds of things.
Dee
Your full of shit
guest
shocker park at night looking to cause trouble. The problem lies with our youth, not the color of their skin.
Although Ricardo does have some valid points, which does not only apply to mexicans. I do not remember welfare being a career opportunity.
guest
Was it a flathead or a phillips?
