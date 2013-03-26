Sailor reports being shot at on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A Navy man reported being shot at by another motorist early Monday on an East County freeway interchange while en route to Naval Base San Diego.

The sailor told the California Highway Patrol a man driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulled up alongside his Nissan Titan truck on the connector between northbound state Route 125 and westbound state Route 94 and opened fire about 4:30 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Brian Pennings said.

The serviceman was unharmed and continued driving to his base alongside San Diego Bay because his ship was due to leave dock, according to Pennings.

Investigators went to the station and received permission from military officials to impound the Nissan, which had four apparent bullet holes in its passenger side.

Based on the description of the shooter’s vehicle by the victim, who was not able to get the license number of the Silverado, the California Highway Patrol put out a be-on-the-lookout alert to other local law enforcement agencies, Pennings said.

San Diego police later found a similar truck in San Ysidro, but investigators eventually ruled it out as having any connection to the case.

The only detail the sailor could provide about the shooter was that he was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, Pennings said.

In the early afternoon, the CHP shut down a stretch of the freeway in the area where the shooting reportedly occurred to allow officers to look for evidence. The route was reopened after about an hour.