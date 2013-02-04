Study: Germs spread fast at the office

Scientists at the University of Arizona found that 50 percent of the most commonly touched office surfaces can become infected with a sick person’s germs in just a few hours.
Those surfaces include things like the coffee pot handle, tabletops, doorknobs and phones.
The researchers had 80 people go about their normal workday business in an office at the university.
