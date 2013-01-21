Atari files for bankruptcy in France, too

Atari is now bankrupt in two countries.

A day after its American unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Paris-based Atari S.A. on Monday took a similar measure under Book 6 of that country’s commercial code.

U.S.-based Atari Inc. contains most of the French parent company’s operations and is actively seeking a buyer while under Chapter 11 in order to continue operating as a private entity.

Atari S.A. did not make any indication about its future plans, though with few assets outside of its American subsidiary, it will quite possibly sell off parts of the company and dissolve.

