Google images counter donkey hit-run allegations

Google Inc. has posted images taken by one of its Street View cars in Kweneng, Botswana, to further prove that its vehicle did not hit a donkey.

A Street View image of a donkey on the side of a dirt road went viral this week, prompting viewers to question whether Google’s vehicle had hurt the animal.

The Mountain View, Calif., company issued a statement saying its vehicle did not run over the animal, but that didn’t satisfy conspiracy theorists. Their doubts seem to have prompted Google to release evidence to back up its story.

