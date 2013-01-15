Chargers fans applaud new coach hire

SAN DIEGO – Chargers fans were excited about the team’s hiring of a new coach.

“It’s very encouraging, I’m hoping for the best,” said Ryan Emblem, Chargers fan.

Ryan and his brother Olav have been fans for as long as they can remember.

“I went to my first Charger game in ’92,” said Olav.

“Homegrown in San Diego, I’m 27 years old. So I’ve been a fan for 27 years,” said Ryan Emblem.

Both brothers said backing the bolts has been difficult in recent years.

“I really think the problem with the Chargers is that they were letting go too many players,” said Ryan Emblem.

“Unfortunately, we just had very bad management,” said Olav.

But, now it seems things may be looking up for their favorite team. The new year brings new changes. Tuesday, the San Diego Charges announced the hiring of new coach Mike, McCoy. McCoy is the former offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos.

“This is a real bright light guy,” said Lee “Hacksaw” Hamilton. Hamilton is with Mighty 1090 Sports Radio. “Of all the hot candidates the offensive coordinators out there that will interview for jobs, I’d recommend Mike McCoy “

Hamilton said McCoy is a multifaceted coach that will bring much the Chargers much success.

“Great track record in Carolina, greater track record in Denver considering the obstacles he overcame. I think it’s a pretty impressive hire,” said Hamilton.

For the Emblem brothers, they’re hoping for the best and looking forward to a bright new future for the Chargers.

“I think it’s a good pick because obviously the Bronco’s had a good season this year,” said Olav.

“Go Chargers!” said Ryan.