Headlines
Driver dies as SUV crashes off freeway, slams into tree
Alleged shoplifter hit by car after running into street
Crews battle house fire near Lake Murray
SDSU plans for ‘virtual classrooms’ in case coronavirus outbreak worsens
Light showers expected this weekend
Top Stories
Local scientists fight to save northern white rhinos from extinction
Daylight saving time starts Sunday
County’s average gas price reaches lowest point since last March
12-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg
Local billiards players compete for shot at national title
Cruise industry to enhance screening, on-board testing for coronavirus
Police search for hit-and-run driver after finding injured woman
Man decapitated in accident at chicken processing plant
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people
Carjacking suspect runs through home during chase
Featured
FOX 5 Friend of the Day
Earthquakes: Survive the Big One!
Be Our Guest: Dine out for half price
Discover Your Wonderfront at the Embarcadero
Meet FOX5’s Neighborhood All-Stars
Trending
Man filmed licking tub of ice cream in store gets jail time
Families sue after identities of teen crash victims are switched at scene
Photo shows elderly woman talking through window to quarantined husband
Dead birds among prohibited items found in airport luggage
Woman ‘arrested’ on 100th birthday to check item off bucket list
Entertainment
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ series heads to Netflix
Extra Ordinary
Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in new music video
‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel series could be coming to Disney+
Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir
Sports
Local billiards players compete for shot at national title
Baseball teams limit fan autographs due to coronavirus outbreak
No. 5 SDSU advances to MWC title game
San Diego Legion take on Rugby United New York
Aztecs take on Boise State for chance to play in tournament final
Morning News
16th annual Scrabble-thon benefits adult literacy program
Nonprofit helps families afford swim lessons for infants, children
SoCal Patriot Guard Riders visit FOX 5
Test-driving the KIA Seltos
Unique scuba experience immerses divers with hundreds of migrating sea lions
Politics
Tulsi Gabbard calls on Biden, Sanders to help put her in next debate
Vargas passes Castellanos for No. 2 spot in District 1 supervisor seat
Trump signs $8.3B measure to address coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race
Campa-Najjar to face Issa in November runoff
Washington DC Bureau
New federal program aims to help house homeless youth
Lawmakers debate who will pay for coronavirus test kits
Feds encourage car owners to check vehicles for recall notices
Lawmakers call on Trump to address Russian election meddling
Trump Admin’s Public Charge Rule now in effect
Live Primary Election Results
Most Popular Stories
Employee at San Diego AT&T store tests positive for coronavirus
New CDC guidance says older adults should ‘stay at home as much as possible’ due to coronavirus
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people
Police release graphic bodycam video of fatal shooting
6 travelers to Italy from Mexicali, Tijuana appear to have coronavirus