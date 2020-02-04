× Matt Kemp sells North County estate for less than half what he paid

POWAY, Calif. — Former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Kemp has sold his Poway estate for less than half of what he paid for the home, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The three-time All-Star bought the property in 2013 for $9.075 million and recently sold the home for $4.3 million, according to records obtained by the U-T.

The custom estate was originally built in 2003 and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 1,200 bottle wine cellar, cigar lounge, theater, gym and infinity pool.

The 15,844-square-foot mansion originally entered the market at $11.5 million in 2016, but was more recently listed at just under $5 million, the U-T said. Kemp spent about $3 million to renovate the property when he took ownership, according to the newspaper.

Kemp has played 14 seasons in the MLB, including nine with the Dodgers and parts of two with the Padres. He recently signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins.