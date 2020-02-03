Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Watch Live: Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Posted 10:58 AM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 3, 2020

WASHINGTON -– Closing arguments began Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The U.S. Senate narrowly voted down a motion to call new witnesses to testify in the president’s trial on Friday, setting the stage for a final vote on impeachment to happen this Wednesday. President Trump will likely be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial started drawing to a close on Monday when House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team took the Senate floor to deliver their closing arguments. Each side was allotted two hours to deliver arguments.

