Strong winds to cause dangerous rip currents along local coasts

SAN DIEGO — Officials have issued beach hazards for San Diego County’s coastal areas as strong winds are expected to sweep through.

Across southern San Diego, waves could reach eight feet, with an average of 3 to six-foot waves. Surf will gradually subside late Monday into the evening.

Strong winds and waves will cause dangerous rip currents and hazardous swim conditions, the National Weather Service warns. The strong winds and large swell may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and parking lots, along with local beach erosion.

A beach hazard statement has also been issued for the coastal areas of Orange County.

Surfers and swimmers are advised to use caution and talk to a lifeguard before getting into the ocean.