Poway officials to consider bill credit for those impacted by boil water advisory

POWAY, Calif. — City leaders in Poway are expected to consider a one-time water bill credit for residents and businesses impacted by the weeklong water boil water advisory that began in late November.

The State Water Resources Control Board cited the City of Poway after a piece of rope was discovered clogging a valve in the drainage system meant to separate the storm drain from the reservoir.

According to the February 4 city council agenda, the credit would equal one eighth of customers’ bi-monthly bill. Most reimbursements would be between $10-$50.

“It’s good that they’re at least trying to reimburse residents for their inconvenience,” said Poway resident, Lynette Phifer.

Players Sports Grill is one of roughly 200 Poway restaurants forced to shut down during the advisory. Owner Michael Pasulka said he expects businesses similar to his to be reimbursed around $100 on their next water bill. Pasulka said he lost around $25,000 due to the advisory.

“A hundred bucks is nice in your pocket but it’s really insignificant compared to the real losses that occurred,” Pasulka told FOX 5. “A lot of businesses lost a lot of money. Some businesses went out of business”

Other businesses and residents filed claims against the city.

If approved, the reimbursements would cost the city up to $420,000. Customers would see the credit on their March and April water bills.

The Poway City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. inside City Council Chambers.