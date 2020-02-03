Pedestrian seriously injured after running into side of car

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she ran into the side of a car while crossing a street in the El Cerrito neighborhood, police said Monday.

The collision was reported around 10:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 55th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla sedan eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a 38-year-old woman ran southbound across El Cajon Boulevard, directly into the left side of the Toyota, Buttle said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, including a skull fracture and a fractured right leg, he said.

“(She) was transported to the hospital by medics and is currently in ICU and intubated due to her intoxication,” Buttle said, adding that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, the officer said.