Mira Mesa coach thrilled for former player, Super Bowl champ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Former Mira Mesa High School standout Damien Williams had the game of his life in Super Bowl LIV in Miami with two fourth quarter touchdowns, including a 38-yard TD run with just over a minute to play, giving the Kansas City Chiefs a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mira Mesa assistant head football coach Aurelio Morales said he was going nuts.

“Just jumping up and down, excited. It’s our guy, it’s Mira Mesa. Just made us all proud. Everybody’s on cloud nine right now," Morales said.

Morales was the running back's coach when Williams was a Marauder in '08 and ’09.

Morales said that from the beginning, he knew Williams was special.

“He was just faster and better than everyone else on the field and we saw it right off the bat," Morales said.

Williams still holds the Mira Mesa High rushing title.

Morales says he had a message for his former player before the Super Bowl.

“I did shoot him a text. Told him, run hard, play physical. Always tell him, when the lights are on there’s nobody better," said Morales.

Nobody was better than Williams on Sunday.

The 27-year-old running back became the first ever to rush for more than a hundred yards with a rushing touchdown and a TD reception in a Super Bowl.

But K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes won MVP honors.

“He (Williams) should have been the MVP -- but he’s coming home with a ring and we’re excited," Morales said.