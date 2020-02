SAN DIEGO — A thin man with a mustache robbed a North Park bank Monday afternoon.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 40s, approached a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 3201 University Avenue and demanded cash about 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. He fled with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The bandit was described as a slim, roughly 5-foot-11-inch white man wearing jeans, a light-colored shirt and a baseball cap.