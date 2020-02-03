× 6 injured after passenger opens fire on Greyhound bus headed out of Los Angeles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Six passengers on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the shooting, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Steve Loftus said.

The San Francisco/Oakland area bound bus was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway with about 40 people when the incident occurred, Loftus said.

The bus driver pulled off the freeway on Grapevine Road after the gunman opened fire.

All six shooting victims were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

The suspected shooter, who was a passenger on the bus, was taken into custody without further incident, Loftus said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.