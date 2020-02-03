× 1 dead after suspicious boat capsizes

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a boat became trapped in large surf and capsized.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday off the coast of Imperial Beach.

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection witnessed two people on a suspicious vessel that appeared to have engine problems. They then entered the water and swam towards the shore as the boat capsized.

Agents found seven people total on the beach. Two people were in need of CPR. Both were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The second person is being treated for an unknown injury.

The remaining five people were taken into custody for being illegally present in the U.S., agents added. The driver of the vessel is in custody and criminal charges are being pursued.