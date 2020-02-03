1 dead after car crashes down embankment into backyard

LA MESA, Calif. — One person died and another was injured Monday when a car crashed down an embankment and landed on its roof in the backyard of a La Mesa home.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of La Cruz Place, according to San Miguel Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics declared one person dead at the scene and transported another person to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

SkyFOX video showed a white car on its roof surrounded by at least a dozen firefighters.

