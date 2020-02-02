Woman hit by vehicle suffers serious injuries

Posted 10:27 PM, February 2, 2020, by

SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy street near the El Cerrito neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The woman was crossing El Cajon Boulevard around 8 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle near 56th Street, San Diego police said.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the site of the crash and was cooperating with authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.