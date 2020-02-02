Woman hit by vehicle suffers serious injuries

SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy street near the El Cerrito neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The woman was crossing El Cajon Boulevard around 8 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle near 56th Street, San Diego police said.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the site of the crash and was cooperating with authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.