Robbers take thousands of dollars worth of Nintendo Consoles

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a GameStop in Lemon Grove, where approximately $4,500 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles and controllers was stolen.

“Two subjects wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts robbed the GameStop at gunpoint, using zipties to tie up two employees,” said Sgt. Samuel Lizarraga of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to 7048 Broadway about 9:05 p.m. Saturday regarding a 911 call at the GameStop, Lizarraga said.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies were led to a home in the 2500 block of Melrose Street in National City, he said.

Gerald Haynes, 27, was arrested on suspicion of robbery; Margie Daniels, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and James Calloway was arrested for felony warrants unrelated to the case, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, Lizarraga said.