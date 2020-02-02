Man reported missing near Seaport Village

Posted 3:28 PM, February 2, 2020, by

SAN DIEGO — Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing near Seaport Village Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as 92-year-old Demacio Sanchez, was last spotted at Seaport Village around 2 p.m. wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a dark-colored jacket and a cowboy hat (outfit pictured in below photo).

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts was asked to call the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department at 619-686-6272.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.