Deputies search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

VISTA, Calif. — A man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a car that drove off.

It happened around 12:22 a.m. Sunday at Wave Drive and Vista Village Drive in Vista.

A man was crossing the street in the crosswalk in his wheelchair when he was hit and killed by a car, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies started CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies do not have a description of the vehicle at this time. They are currently searching for witnesses.