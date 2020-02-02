Cold front moves into San Diego Sunday night

SAN DIEGO — A cold front will move through Southern California Sunday evening, bringing strong gusty west winds, light precipitation and cooler weather, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Dry conditions will return by Monday morning, but cooler temperatures will linger through Wednesday morning, according to a 9 a.m. Sunday online forecast from San Diego forecasters. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be near or below freezing in wind-sheltered areas in the valleys. Winds will turn offshore after the passage of the front Monday morning.

Temperatures will return to near normal for the end of the week, the weather service said.

Rain totals for this storm are expected to be light, forecasters said. A few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. Less than an inch of snow is expected in the mountains.

High temperatures on Monday will be well below average and up to 25 degrees cooler than highs on Saturday, the NWS said. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach near or below freezing in wind-sheltered locations in the valleys and could drop to below 20 degrees in portions of the high desert.

For the outer coastal waters, a gale warning remains in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday. The strong winds and high seas will generate very hazardous boating conditions, capable of damaging and capsizing vessels.

The NWS said San Diego County beaches are under a hazards statement that remains in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for elevated surf of 4-6 feet and sets to 7 feet and strong rip currents. Highest sets are expected in southern San Diego County.

Though waves are not expected to be significantly large, the amount of water moving in due to strong winds and associated swell may result in flooding of low-lying beach areas and parking lots, along with minor beach erosion, according to forecasters.