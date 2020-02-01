Suspected drunk driver crashes near beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman suspected of drunk driving crashed her car after a pursuit with police.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. at Oceanside Boulevard and Pacific Street near the beach in Oceanside.

“We got a call from a concerned citizen about a possible impaired driver who had already hit the meridian,” said Eric Nicholas with the California Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to pull over the woman, but she lead them on a short pursuit. She then collided with a tree.

She was taken to the hospital, along with her passenger, for minor injuries.

Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Google Map for coordinates 33.181542 by -117.372723.

