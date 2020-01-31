Police chase Mercedes driver through San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES — Police chased a driver through Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley Friday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the chase, but the driver had been under surveillance and suspected of a felony, officials told KTLA.

The black Mercedes sedan was speeding on Interstates 5 and 405 before exiting and driving around surface streets in the Granada Hills area around 10 a.m. Several officers were close behind, but did not move in when the driver occasionally paused to avoid traffic.

Over the next half-hour, the driver hopped on and off the freeway. They were driving on surface streets in Van Nuys as of 10:30 a.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.