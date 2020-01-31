Watch Live: Silicon Valley confirms first case of coronavirus

Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted 1:52 PM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 02:02PM, January 31, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — The Santa Clara County Health Department confirmed a man has tested positive for coronavirus, according to KRON 4.

This is the first known case in the Bay Area. The patient is a resident in Santa Clara County, the health department said.

The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. declared a public health emergency because of the new virus.

The epicenter of the virus is Wuhan, China — but it has since spread to other countries worldwide.

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide in just two months.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.

According to the latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

