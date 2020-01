× Overturned dump truck blocks traffic

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A single-vehicle crash blocked traffic in North County Friday morning.

It happened around 6:08 a.m. on Faraday Avenue and Palmer Way in Carlsbad. A 30-foot commercial dump truck overturned for an unknown reason, according to Carlsbad Police Department.

No one was injured in the crash.

Westbound traffic in the area was being redirected to Orion Way by 8:30 a.m. Friday.