Police: Man in wheelchair had been drinking before rolling in front of car

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old man in a wheelchair had allegedly been drinking when he rolled his chair into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which struck him and broke his leg Thursday, police said.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bayard Street and Grand Avenue in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

According to police, the wheelchair-bound man, whose name was not released, rolled into the intersection ignoring a red light, Heims said. The 2008 Nissan Versa driven by a 33-year-old woman was heading east on Grand Avenue and had a green light and a right of way at the time of the accident.

The pedestrian was sent to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Heims said.

The woman driving the Nissan was not impaired, Heims added.

The crash was being investigated by SDPD traffic division.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the San Diego Police Department.