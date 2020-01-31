× Man dies from injuries sustained in fire at L.A. high-rise

LOS ANGELES — A 19-year-old man died Friday evening after being gravely injured in a high-rise apartment fire in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

The man was inside the unit where the fire started, along with another man who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after being rescued from the side of the building in Wednesday’s fire. The apartment the men were in sustained “significant” damage, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said.

Nicholas Prange, an LAFD public service/information office, declined to answer questions related to the deceased, who had been previously identified by the LAFD as being 30 years old.

In total, 13 people were injured in the fire, including three firefighters and a 3-month-old child who suffered injuries described as non- critical, according to Scott.

Most of the injuries involved smoke inhalation. Two of the firefighters suffered minor burns while battling the flames, Scott said.

The flames were reported in the Barrington Plaza Apartments at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., near Barrington Avenue, at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday and were extinguished at 9:56 a.m., the LAFD reported.

The fire began on the building’s seventh floor, which is the sixth “residential” floor above the building’s lobby, Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said. The flames also affected the sixth, eighth and ninth floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In a briefing on Wednesday, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas called the fire “suspicious.”