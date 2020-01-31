Gusty winds, warmer temperatures expected in the county

SAN DIEGO — Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue Friday in San Diego County and temperatures are expected to soar heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory covering the county mountains and valleys will last until 4 p.m. Friday.

Winds out of the east and northeast are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph in the valleys, with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph, and between 15 and 25 mph in the mountains, with gusts up to 35 mph, forecasters said.

The winds are not expected to significantly elevate the risk of wildfires because humidity levels are around average and brush in the region is not critically dry, according to the NWS.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 8 between Alpine and Ocotillo.

Building high pressure combined with winds moving to the west will cause daytime temperatures to soar well above average Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Friday could reach 77 degrees near the coast, 81 inland, 80 in the western valleys, 76 near the foothills, 68 in the mountains and 76 in the deserts.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees on Saturday, then cooler weather will return on Sunday before temperatures drop significantly on Monday, forecasters said.