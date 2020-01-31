I-5 shut down after driver hits, kills person running across lanes

Warning: This livestream may contain graphic images.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver hit and killed a person running across the freeway in North County Friday morning, shutting down traffic on Interstate 5 for miles.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. on the northbound side of I-5 near the Aliso Creek Rest Area, not far from Camp Pendleton, according to California Highway Patrol. Callers told CHP that a person pulled over to the right shoulder of the freeway, got out and started running across the lanes when they were hit.

The person was killed on impact, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear why they got out of their car and ran into the lanes in the first place.

Three lanes closed on NB I-5 south of the Aliso Creek Rest Area due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 31, 2020

Three northbound lanes of I-5 were closed as of 7:30 a.m., and traffic could be seen backed up into Oceanside as drivers tricked past the crash scene in the far left lane.

You can check conditions with our live traffic map if you are headed through the area.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department and CHP officers were both in the area to direct traffic and clear the lanes.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.