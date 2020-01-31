Car flips in crash, blocks freeway in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A car flipped in a crash on the freeway in southeast San Diego Friday morning, leaving several lanes blocked ahead of the morning commute.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound state Route 94 near Federal Boulevard, in the Oak Park area.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash, but callers told California Highway Patrol the collision involved as many as three vehicles and left one car flipped on its roof. The middle westbound lanes of SR-94 were blocked as of 5:30 a.m., CHP said.

One person who called 911 to report the crash said they were behind the overturned car with their hazard lights on to alert other drivers. Traffic was backed up through the La Mesa area by 6 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.