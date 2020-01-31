Anaheim church founder accused of sex crimes involving teens

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The founder of a Southern California church has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sex crimes involving three teenage girls, police said Friday.

Anaheim police say Rolando Fuentes was arrested Thursday night. He remains jailed, and it’s unclear whether he has obtained an attorney.

Police say Fuentes was a pastor and founder of Centro Familiar Cristiano Peniel in Anaheim and he met the victims through the church.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual battery, committing lewd acts with a minor, domestic battery and child annoyance.

Investigators say there may be other victims. They are urging them to come forward.