1 killed, 3 injured in North County crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that left three others injured Friday morning near Elfin Forest southwest of Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Harmony Grove Road near Wild Willow Hollow Road, according to a CHP incident log.

One of the people involved told dispatchers that his Toyota SUV overturned after a white car came around a corner and hit another car head-on, according to the incident log.

Paramedics and CHP officers responded to the scene and confirmed that one person was dead and three others were injured, the CHP reported.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

Authorities shut down both directions of Harmony Grove Road for the crash investigation and cleanup.