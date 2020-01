Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a water truck crashed in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The truck crashed off Calle Ponte Bella at Calle Stellina Road around 4:30 p.m. and overturned.

Two people were taken to a hospital after the crash, authorities said. Details regarding the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.