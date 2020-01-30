Salvation Army ending senior meal delivery due to lack of funding

SAN DIEGO — The Salvation Army is ending its Senior Nutrition Home Delivery Service at the end of this week due to a lack of funding.

A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that other agencies will be taking on the role.

“We’ve had a contract for many years with the County of San Diego but each year you have to reapply for those funds and this year we weren’t selected for the home delivery meals — other agencies were,” Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano told FOX 5.

Seniors who have used the home delivery service said they received a letter informing them of the matter on Monday.

“I had no idea,” said Joleen Gonser, who has been using the service for about two and a half years.

She said the home delivery was crucial for her after a hip replacement surgery made it difficult to drive anywhere.

“It took a year and a half after the surgery before I could bend the leg enough to get it up on the brake pedal and that’s rather important,” Gonser said.

San Diego County released a statement to FOX 5 about the transition and said no seniors would go without their meals:

“The contracts were awarded through the County’s competitive process and we are currently finalizing contracts. Home delivered meal services in the area currently served by Salvation Army will continue through other providers.”

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army will continue to serve meals at its congregate meal site locations.