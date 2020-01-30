Road to Miami: Feeding gators in Orlando

Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Road to Miami took our team straight through alligator territory, and the drive through Florida wouldn't be complete without a stop at Gatorland.

The 110-acre theme park and wildlife preserve got our team up close and personal with these incredible animals.

FOX 5's Heather Lake and photographer Zak Bartleet are driving coast-to-coast on a road trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. They made their first pit stop in Tucson, where they explored the expansive aviation museum.

Upcoming stops include:

  • White Sands, N.M.
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • New Orleans, La.
  • Pensacola, Fla.
  • Gainesvillle, Fla.
  • Orlando, Fla.
  • Miami, Fla.

Follow along with their trip on the FOX 5 Morning News, on our website and the FOX 5 app.

You can also follow Heather on social media, here and here, where she and Zak will be taking recommendations for places to stop in each city.

