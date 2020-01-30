× Neighbors spot driver smash into row of cars, speed off

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a driver suspected of speeding off after smashing into as many as 11 parked cars on a North County street Thursday morning.

The series of crashes happened around 2 a.m. on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos, less than a mile south of the city’s Cal State university.

Neighbors heard a commotion outside and spotted a driver crashing into a long row of cars, briefly getting stuck and then speeding off, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Residents gave deputies a good enough description of the vehicle that they were able to track down the suspected driver a short distance away. The man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, the sheriff’s department said.

Connor Rittershofer, who lives on the street, said a loud crash drew him outside of his home in the middle of the night.

“Super loud bangs and then a lot of tires screeching,” Rittershofer said. “He kept trying to drive when he couldn’t — because there was a car in the way … They just kept going and that was kind of crazy to me.”

Officials said the suspected driver would also be tested for DUI.