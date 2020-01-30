Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant

Neighbors spot driver smash into row of cars, speed off

Posted 7:07 AM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 07:11AM, January 30, 2020

A hit-and-run driver smashed into a long row of cars on this street in San Marcos early Thursday.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a driver suspected of speeding off after smashing into as many as 11 parked cars on a North County street Thursday morning.

The series of crashes happened around 2 a.m. on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos, less than a mile south of the city’s Cal State university.

Neighbors heard a commotion outside and spotted a driver crashing into a long row of cars, briefly getting stuck and then speeding off, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Residents gave deputies a good enough description of the vehicle that they were able to track down the suspected driver a short distance away. The man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, the sheriff’s department said.

Connor Rittershofer, who lives on the street, said a loud crash drew him outside of his home in the middle of the night.

“Super loud bangs and then a lot of tires screeching,” Rittershofer said. “He kept trying to drive when he couldn’t — because there was a car in the way … They just kept going and that was kind of crazy to me.”

Officials said the suspected driver would also be tested for DUI.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.