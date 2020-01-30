Man killed by suspected DUI driver was Camp Pendleton Marine

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A pedestrian killed by a suspected DUI driver last weekend was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a Medical Examiner’s report.

Juan Muniz III, 22, was walking on North Coast Highway in Oceanside around 1 a.m. last Sunday when he was hit and killed, officials said. The collision happened as Muniz tried to cross at the Sportfisher Drive intersection, according to police.

The young Marine was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Muniz was a native of Kingsville, Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped after the collision and spoke to police. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI, Oceanside Police Department said. Vaden was booked into jail in Vista.